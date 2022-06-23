Skip to main content

Army Research Lab Advances AI to Land Drones on Tanks

Army scientists showed a demonstration of a drone landing on a tank and the drone coming across different cues, different kinds of sensor inputs and making adjustments in real time

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Army Research Lab | Artificial Intelligence 

Artificial intelligence, it's rapidly shifting the paradigm for combined arms maneuver both current and future warfare, the Army is fast achieving breakthroughs being able to shorten the time it takes to find a target and destroy it with the optimal weapon in a matter of milliseconds, a process that that used to take minutes, the Army Research Labs looking at ways to overcome some of the obstacles are built in challenges that are fundamental to artificial intelligence.

Now AI, of course works by bouncing incoming new information off a seemingly limitless database, performing analytics and solving problems organizing information, performing analysis, and then submitting transmitting, if you will, optimal solutions to human decision makers. But what happens when an AI database comes across something that's not part of this database that it's never seen before. Reliability is a huge focus.

And that's something cutting edge scientists at the Army Research Lab are looking at the next generation of AI machine learning.

Video Above: Army Research Lab | Armored Warfare

They're looking at demonstrations of a drone, and finding ways to help that drone using autonomy and AI enabled algorithms to learn new information, assimilate that new information and autonomously respond or adapt to circumstances that might not have previously recognized. And this is done by human machine interface.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

