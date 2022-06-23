Army Research Lab Advances AI to Land Drones on Tanks

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Army Research Lab | Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence, it's rapidly shifting the paradigm for combined arms maneuver both current and future warfare, the Army is fast achieving breakthroughs being able to shorten the time it takes to find a target and destroy it with the optimal weapon in a matter of milliseconds, a process that that used to take minutes, the Army Research Labs looking at ways to overcome some of the obstacles are built in challenges that are fundamental to artificial intelligence.

Now AI, of course works by bouncing incoming new information off a seemingly limitless database, performing analytics and solving problems organizing information, performing analysis, and then submitting transmitting, if you will, optimal solutions to human decision makers. But what happens when an AI database comes across something that's not part of this database that it's never seen before. Reliability is a huge focus.

And that's something cutting edge scientists at the Army Research Lab are looking at the next generation of AI machine learning.

They're looking at demonstrations of a drone, and finding ways to help that drone using autonomy and AI enabled algorithms to learn new information, assimilate that new information and autonomously respond or adapt to circumstances that might not have previously recognized. And this is done by human machine interface.

