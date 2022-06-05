US Hypersonic Weapons Make Rapid Advancements in Shadow of China and Russia

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial transcript below:

Hypersonic Weapons

Last summer I attended a Space and Missile Defense conference in Huntsville, Alabama, senior weapons developers publicly and flatly said at that time, the US is number three with hypersonics behind Russia behind China.

But there's been a lot of progress on the US side and now there have been some real breakthrough steps. Number one on the Navy side, they will be firing hypersonic weapons from the deck of the USS Zumwalt destroyers by 2025.

There'll be firing from submarines which requires a different kind of technology and propulsion system by 2028.

And the Navy is working on something called the common hypersonic flight body....

Click to watch the video for details on full US military efforts.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.