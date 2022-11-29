Skip to main content

Army Builds 10-Ton Anti-Tank Missile Drone Launching Robots

"One of the unique features of robotic platforms once you take the human out, and they're purposely built to be robotic platforms, they can be much smaller, and still carry significant payloads."

By Kris Osborn, President, Center for Military Modernization

(Washington D.C.)  We have a special discussion about robotic technology and the pace at which it's being fast tracked for future war. 

There's a program called robotic combat vehicle medium and it's a seven to 10 ton armored vehicle. 

One of the people involved in developing this at the highest level is Kevin Mills. He is an army weapons developer  with robotics, and he spoke specifically about some of the tactical advantages it can create.

Take a listen to what he has to say along with expert insights from General Dynamics Land Systems. 

Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

