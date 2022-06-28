Skip to main content

Assistant Sec. of Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Talks Cybersecurity

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, Mr. Douglas Bush discusses the latest in cybersecurity with Warrior Maven's, Kris Osborn

Partial transcript below: 

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Kris Osborn When we talk about the importance of the network, obviously, there's the question of hardening. Correct. I remember our discussions about building in cyber resiliency to weapons programs earlier in the developmental process. How is that maturing, especially when you look to the importance of things being more cyber reliant and securing this network?

Mr. Douglas Bush Yes, I think so. Ever since there have been military communications networks, there's always been, you're gaining capability by having a network of communications, you're also creating a vulnerability that it exploited by an enemy could degrade your forces. So not a new problem. But I think the cyber world opens it up to kind of a scale we're not we haven't seen before. So it is critical.

The biggest thing is the right kind of testing early on based on the right kind of standards that are evolving to make sure they keep up with a threat. I think then over time, it becomes a constant update task to make sure that our communications equipment is being put through the wringer and is properly vetted and tested.

Now, it won't be perfect there, you know, our networks in combat will not work as well as they do in a completely benign civilian environment. The critical thing is making sure that ours works well enough in combat to maintain the advantages it gives us over our enemy, because we of course, are going to be trying to take their network down. So it's a constant back and forth. I think. 

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

