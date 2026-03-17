Two U.S. Carriers Still in Pacific: Doubtful China Will Attack Taiwan During Iran War

There are competing schools of thought when it comes to the question of “timing” regarding the PRC’s intent to claim the island; in one sense, the PLA might seek to invade earlier than expected in an effort to leverage its short-term superiority in the realm of hypersonic weapons. The PLA has had operational DF-17 hypersonic missiles for quite some time, yet the U.S. is just now starting to establish its ground-launched Long Range Hypersonic Weapon in the Pacific and the U.S. Navy is a year or two away from deploying its Conventional Prompt Strike hypersonic missile on warships. Any potential window of PLA superiority in the realm of hypersonics, however, is closing quickly. Nevertheless, should the PLA have an impactful arsenal of operational hypersonic weapons, it could in effect create a bubble or hypersonic attack circle to keep U.S. and allied forces from successfully being able to survive an intervention on behalf of Taiwan. In another sense, however, the PLA might be better served to “wait” for several more years to enable its fast-growing stealth aircraft fleet to grow to the point where it could rival the U.S. and its allies. While the PLA AF is believed to operate hundreds of J-20s, its carrier-launched J-35 5th-gen stealth fighter exists in very small numbers, and its seems highly unlikely that the PLA’s 5th-gen force could rival a massive formation of Japanese, U.S. and Australian F-35s in position to strike from carriers and amphibs. Five years from now, however, the balance of power in the realm of stealth aircraft is likely to be quite different in terms of pure numbers, given the rapid arrival of the J-35 and existence of 6th-Gen J-36 and J-50.