By Kris Osborn - Warrior Maven

Transcript:

Hello and welcome to the Center for Military Modernization I'm Kris Osborn very significant development with the Pentagon over the last couple of days. Some say it can never be too soon.

Heavy Equipment on way to Ukraine

But certainly now heavy equipment is on the way to Ukraine in the form of artillery, Mi -17, helicopters and M-113 even Vietnam era infantry carriers to help the Ukrainians fend off what the Pentagon talks about as it's shaping up, a repositioning and an attack in the eastern part of Ukraine.

It calls to mind something President Zelensky has been talking about this mentioning specifically an interview with CNN, he wants to MLRS multiple launch rocket systems.

Well, what kinds of weapons do they need? And what kind of an impact would it have?

One let's start with that.

The US has built guided multiple launch rocket systems. It's a GPS land fire rocket that can fire as far as 80 kilometers and be precision guided was used in Afghanistan. This weapon could among many other things, help defuse or help stop that indiscriminate long range massive Soviet missile and rocket attack by taking out those launchers, should drones or surveillance technology have an eye on where some of these launchers are, then land based rockets could take them out of the sky as aircraft could as well.

Now the challenge here is a lot of these mobile launchers the Soviet ones as well, Russian ones, Soviet made their mobile, so you want something that can maneuver in flight and change course.

And it's not clear just how much of that technology the Ukrainians may have.