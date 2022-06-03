Pentagon Sending Critical MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Partial transcript below - be sure to watch the full report, above

Several months ago, at the very beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Zelinsky told CNN in an interview, he wanted MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

Those are guided weapons that can travel as far as 70 kilometers in some cases even further to take out things like Russian missile launchers, convoys, troop installations, various kinds of concentrations of enemy fighters.

Well now several months later, after lots of debate, lots of questions and lots of concern and continued requests from the Ukrainians, MLRS are on the way. Pentagon says it will take two to three weeks to train the Ukrainians on how to use them.

Now, why is this significant? And what does this mean?

Be sure to watch the entire video for the full report.

