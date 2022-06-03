Skip to main content

Pentagon Sending Critical MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems are guided weapons that can travel as far as 70 kilometers in some cases even further to take out Russian missile launchers, convoys and concentrations of enemy fighters

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Several months ago, at the very beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Zelinsky told CNN in an interview, he wanted MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.

MLRS Multiple Launch Rocket Systems

Those are guided weapons that can travel as far as 70 kilometers in some cases even further to take out things like Russian missile launchers, convoys, troop installations, various kinds of concentrations of enemy fighters.

MLRS

MLRS

Well now several months later, after lots of debate, lots of questions and lots of concern and continued requests from the Ukrainians, MLRS are on the way. Pentagon says it will take two to three weeks to train the Ukrainians on how to use them.

Now, why is this significant? And what does this mean?

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest.

