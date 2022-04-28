Pentagon & NATO Rally for Ukraine: Send Cheetah Vehicles & Anti-Aircraft Weapons

Video Above: Tank Modernization and Tank Battles in War

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

The Pentagon and its NATO and European allies are taking bold new measures to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia with substantial near term and long-term efforts, recognizing that the Russian threat to Ukraine and all of Europe continues to grow more seriously.

Weapons and Equipment to Ukraine

At a meeting in Germany of more than 40-countries, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cited the growing international resolve to send more weapons and equipment to Ukraine, citing Germany’s move to send 50 Cheetah vehicles, British efforts to send anti-aircraft weapons and new Canadian decisions to send armored vehicles.

With lives, civilians and children hanging in the balance and Russia seeking to build momentum for its mechanized assault upon Donbas in Eastern Ukraine, Austin was clear that the coming weeks are extremely crucial and likely to prove decisive in the outcome of the war.

Gepard in action during training in October 2004 (Bundeswehr/Rott CC-BY-SA-4.0) Bundeswehr/Rott CC-BY-SA-4.0

“We don't have any time to waste. The briefings today laid out clearly why the coming weeks will be so crucial for Ukraine, so we've got to move at the speed of war. And I know that all the leaders leave today more resolved than ever to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and atrocities." Austin said following the meeting.

Austin also announced the framework for a long-term collaboration agreement among nations supporting Ukraine and defending freedom, saying the multi-national gatherings will become a monthly occurrence to ensure long-term support for Ukraine.

“Today’s meeting will become a monthly contact group on Ukraines defense. Coordinating our assistance monthly meetings may be in person, virtual or a mix. They will extend the transparency, the integration and the dialogue we saw today,” Austin said.

In particular, a collective longer-term effort will require that the US and NATO maintain and strengthen their industrial base capacity to support ongoing weapons deliveries.

“We are going to build upon today’s progress and build upon nations of good will working transparently and urgently to continue pushing to support Ukraine’s military. We are going to provide long-term support for the demand for munitions and weapons platforms, to give our support to Ukraine and meet our own requirements,” Austin said.

Video Above: The War in Donbas, Ukraine with Russia

Clearly the international resolve appears aimed a number of key, overlapping objectives including near-term defenses for Ukraine in Donbas and throughout the country, longer-term support for Ukraine given that the situation appears to be evolving into a protracted war and a collective, multi-national recognition that all of Europe will need to unite to safeguard its borders from the prospect of further Russian aggression.

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.