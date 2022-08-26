By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Russian rocket air dropped artillery attacks against civilian areas specifically geared towards resident three to Russian rocket attacks on civilian areas coupled with indiscriminate artillery shelling and overhead air attacks are well known for quite some time. 1000s of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and the Ukrainian prosecutor's office reports that as many as 300 children have been murdered as well, with 700 children being injured.

Much of this is documented and widely known as is the documentation of observed disturbed Earth and evidence of potential mass graves and war crimes. What's lesser known is that throughout Ukraine schools, cultural emblems, museums, and health care facilities have been decimated as well.

Be sure to watch the full video for detailed insights.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.