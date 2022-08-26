Skip to main content

Russian Forces Abduct, Deport, Interrogate Ukrainian Children & Civilians

Ukraine schools, cultural emblems, museums, and health care facilities have been decimated by Russian forces.

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

Russian rocket air dropped artillery attacks against civilian areas specifically geared towards resident three to Russian rocket attacks on civilian areas coupled with indiscriminate artillery shelling and overhead air attacks are well known for quite some time. 1000s of Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and the Ukrainian prosecutor's office reports that as many as 300 children have been murdered as well, with 700 children being injured

Much of this is documented and widely known as is the documentation of observed disturbed Earth and evidence of potential mass graves and war crimes. What's lesser known is that throughout Ukraine schools, cultural emblems, museums, and health care facilities have been decimated as well. 

Be sure to watch the full video for detailed insights.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President, Center for Military Modernization

Russia
Russia Ukraine

Russian Forces Abduct, Deport, Interrogate Ukrainian Children & Civilians

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Pentagon Support Package
Russia Ukraine

Analysis on Pentagon's $2.9B Support Package for Ukraine

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
MiG-29
Russia Ukraine

Unexpected: Could Ukraine Actually Achieve Air Superiority With NATO Help?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
School
Russia Ukraine

Yale Humanitarian Research Lab Details Russia’s Massive Destruction of Ukrainian Hospitals, Schools & Cultural Landmarks

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Deport
Russia Ukraine

Yale Univ. Research Details Thousands of Abducted Ukrainian Children, Destruction of Hospitals and Mass Graves

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
Ukraine Support Package.
Russia Ukraine

Pentagon Launches Massive New $2.98 Billion Support Package to Ukraine for Long Term

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
F-35C
U.S. Navy News

The US Navy Wants 1300 Sea-Launched 5th and 6th Generation Stealth Aircraft

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.5px Arial} Materials International Space Station Experiment
U.S. Air Force News

AFRL Partners with NASA, Academia, Industry on Spacecraft Flight Experiment

By Air Force Research Laboratory
ddg 51 flight iii
U.S. Navy News

Navy Surges Ahead Building New High-Tech DDG 51 Flight III Destroyers

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven