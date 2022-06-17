Skip to main content
The Russia Ukraine War & The Rocket Quandary

The Russia Ukraine War & The Rocket Quandary

Helping Ukraine neutralize Russia's rocket-and-missile advantage would invite escalation between NATO and Moscow.

Helping Ukraine neutralize Russia's rocket-and-missile advantage would invite escalation between NATO and Moscow.

Editor Note: This article first ran at roundtable.io  

The war in Ukraine has passed its three-month mark, and while media attention has dissipated, the conflict continues to rage on. A panel of experts joined Roundtable to discuss the ongoing developments and their geopolitical and military implications. In this segment, they recap the role of weaponry in this phase of the war.

Kris Osborn explains that the war has shifted largely to an artillery confrontation, with Russia relying heavily on long-range weapons. The superpower's missile and rocket launchers continue to give it a significant advantage over Ukraine.

“Eastern Ukraine is more of an open area, a plateau,” he explains. “Should this become close-quarter combat, or something in an urban area, that would be a different equation that might favor the Ukrainians, given their success thus far with ambushes and hit-and-run style attacks.”

Russia Ukraine Rockets

Osborn argues that providing Ukraine with rockets could significantly transform the current state of warfare.

“One of the big predicaments that the Ukrainians have had is falling prey to these indiscriminate rocket and missile attacks from the Russian side of the border,” he says, noting that Zelensky told CNN months ago that he needed a multiple-launch rocket system. “That's the opportunity to go after those launchers and save children's lives in Ukrainian cities from these rockets and missiles that the Russians are firing.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Rob Nelson, Roundtable Host

Roundtable Guests:

Kris Osborn, Cofounder, Warrior Maven

John Ruehl, Contributing Editor, Strategic Policy

Marco Vicenzino, Consultant, Global Strategy Project

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

TOS-1A
Russia Ukraine

The Russia Ukraine War & The Rocket Quandary

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven5 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 11.01.21 PM
U.S. Army | Marines News

The Future of Hypersonic Weapons | Inside the Army Research Lab

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven5 hours ago
Hypersonic Missile
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Research Lab Explores New Materials for Hypersonic Weapons in 2050

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 15, 2022
Cyborg Warrior
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Scientists Build New Weapons for War in 2050

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 14, 2022
Zumwalt
U.S. Navy News

How Stealthy are the Navy's Zumwalt-class Destroyers?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
M1A1
U.S. Army | Marines News

US Army Abrams Tank Will Survive to Fight for Decades into the 2040s

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
F-35b
U.S. Air Force News

Could the F-35 Save Taiwan?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
F-35 ICBM
U.S. Air Force News

How an F-35 Could be Used to Destroy Enemy ICBMs

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
MK48 Mod 7
U.S. Navy News

New Nuclear Armed Columbia-Class Submarines Will Fire Stealthy Mk 48 Torpedoes

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 9, 2022