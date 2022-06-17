Skip to main content
Russia Ukraine War Sparks NATO to Strengthen its Forces and Modernize Deployment Strategy

Russia Ukraine War Sparks NATO to Strengthen its Forces and Modernize Deployment Strategy

F-35s and Abrams Tanks look to play a critical role as the Pentagon will pre-position equipment, pursue “scalable” forward formations and streamline multi-national command and control

CNN.com

F-35s and Abrams Tanks look to play a critical role as the Pentagon will pre-position equipment, pursue “scalable” forward formations and streamline multi-national command and control

Video Above: With MLRS Systems, Ukrainians Could Destroy Russian Launchers

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of European security to its core and generated a host of sweeping future plans to expand, strengthen and improve NATO moving into the future.

Russia Ukraine | NATO Response

In close coordination with European members, the Pentagon will pre-position equipment, pursue “scalable” forward formations, streamline multi-national command and control and emphasize rapid deployment ability to respond to future contingencies. It is increasingly becoming clear that tomorrow’s NATO will be quite different in scope and tactical ability.

From left, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, April 14.

From left, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin participate in a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday, April 14.

“NATO is also making plans to strengthen its deterrence and defense posture for the longer-term, especially along the eastern flank,” US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The particular configuration of NATO’s forward posture in coming years has yet to be determined and will likely be a large focus of upcoming discussions at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain. However, it would be entirely reasonable to expect that the alliance’s forward footprint will expand as well, with a special emphasis upon rapid deployment. Austin said elements of NATO’s Response Force have already been deployed.

“Our Allies have activated NATO's defense plans. They've deployed elements of the NATO Response Force and they've placed tens of thousands of troops in the eastern areas of the Alliance, along with significant air and naval assets under the direct command of NATO and supported by Allies' national deployments,” Austin said.

F-35 and Abrams Tank

There are several additional elements to this, including a possible scale-up in the Baltics to deter any possible Russian invasion, as in years past think tanks such as Rand have raised concerns that the Baltics could indeed be quite vulnerable to being quickly overrun by invading Russian forces. However, that concern was voiced years ago, well before the world observed Russia’s surprisingly poor performance in Ukraine. Nonetheless, it seems entirely realistic that additional forces or forward positioned assets such as the F-35 might operate as a deterrent in the region.

Abrams Tank

Abrams Tank

Any deterrence posture on the Eastern flank will likely include several key elements, to include a sizable “wall” of mechanized armored forces, ballistic missile defense and 5th-generation stealth aircraft. Poland, for example, is now receiving a new order of US built export variants of the US Army’s Abrams main battle tank, and Poland has also become an F-35 customer. 

Therefore, the combination of heavy armor and 5th-generation air power might be sufficient to prevent Putin from risking an attack upon NATO areas in Eastern Europe. Operating in close proximity to the Russian border, Polish or Finish F-35s would be in position to destroy Russian air defenses as well as long-and-intermediate-range ballistic missile launchers. Russian rocket launchers, many of them mobile, would likely be extremely vulnerable to above attack from 5th-generation stealth aircraft such as F-35s and F-22s

Kris Osborn is the President of Warrior Maven - Center for Military Modernization and the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President

Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven President - Center for Military Modernization

NATO
Russia Ukraine

Russia Ukraine War Sparks NATO to Strengthen its Forces and Modernize Deployment Strategy

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven3 minutes ago
JDAC2
U.S. Army | Marines News

Gateway "Message" Router to "Gateway Mission Router"

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven29 minutes ago
TOS-1A
Russia Ukraine

The Russia Ukraine War & The Rocket Quandary

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-16 at 11.01.21 PM
U.S. Army | Marines News

The Future of Hypersonic Weapons | Inside the Army Research Lab

By Kris Osborn, Warrior Maven16 hours ago
Hypersonic Missile
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Research Lab Explores New Materials for Hypersonic Weapons in 2050

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 15, 2022
Cyborg Warrior
U.S. Army | Marines News

Army Scientists Build New Weapons for War in 2050

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 14, 2022
Zumwalt
U.S. Navy News

How Stealthy are the Navy's Zumwalt-class Destroyers?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
M1A1
U.S. Army | Marines News

US Army Abrams Tank Will Survive to Fight for Decades into the 2040s

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022
F-35b
U.S. Air Force News

Could the F-35 Save Taiwan?

By Kris Osborn, Warrior MavenJun 12, 2022