Analysis on Pentagon's $2.9B Support Package for Ukraine

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

The Pentagon has just announced its largest military support package to Ukraine since the start of this six month war

$2.98 billion dollars, massive and includes 1000s of rounds for artillery and mortars, advanced air defenses, but the most significant element of this is this aid package represents a specific theoretical shift or a strategic adjustment to help NATO and the US pivot for a long term fight and essentially make sure that Putin doesn't think he can outlast NATO in the West.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest and President of Warrior Maven - the Center for Military Modernization. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Masters Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.