By Kris Osborn - Warrior Maven

The US Navy has had a breakthrough they fired a hypersonic weapon 109 nautical miles in two minutes, a massive development to pave the way for what will eventually, perhaps not that far from now, be Navy warships firing from the deck hypersonic weapons.

