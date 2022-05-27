Skip to main content

Navy Fires Hypersonic Missile "Prototype," Travels 109 Miles in 2 Minutes

The US Navy has had a breakthrough - it fired a hypersonic weapon 109 nautical miles in two minutes, a massive development

By Kris Osborn - Warrior Maven

The US Navy has had a breakthrough they fired a hypersonic weapon 109 nautical miles in two minutes, a massive development to pave the way for what will eventually, perhaps not that far from now, be Navy warships firing from the deck hypersonic weapons.

Watch the full video report, above for details.

Kris Osborn is the Defense Editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master’s Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

