Air War in 2050: Air Force Research Lab on Cybersecurity

By Kris Osborn - President & Editor-In-Chief, Warrior Maven

About five years ago former Air Force Chief Information Security Officer, Mr. Peter Kim said the idea of cybersecurity is now expanded far beyond pure IT, networks and data systems, to include large platforms like the F-35. After all, it's thought of as a flying computer.

With this recognition that larger platforms, weapon systems are increasingly computer reliant, is not lost on the Air Force Research Laboratory.

Their Commanding General Major General Heather Pringle spoke to Warrior Maven - The Center for Military modernization about the continued maturation of cybersecurity and cyber networking.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest. Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.