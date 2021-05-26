Land
Marine Corps Fires New Land-Launched Anti-Ship Missile Variant for "Island Hopping" Amphibious War
By Kris Osborn
22 hours ago
TOP STORIES
Sea
Navy Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System Surges Into New Era ... 8,000 Take-Offs
By Kris Osborn
5 hours ago
Air
Air Force Reaper Lives to 2035, With New Weapons & EW For Massive Great Power War
By Kris Osborn
May 26, 2021
Sea
Navy Arms Robot Helicopters for Amphibious Attack
By Kris Osborn
May 26, 2021
Global Security
CBO: A HISTORY OF ACCOUNTING TRICKS--COOKING THE NUCLEAR BUDGET BOOKS
By Peter Huessy
May 25, 2021
Global Security
"Bolt out of the Blue" & How The U.S. Defends Against a Surprise Nuclear Attack
By Kris Osborn
May 24, 2021
Global Security
Sea
Multiple Constellation-class Guided Missile Frigate Ships Get Stamped for Rapid Production
By Kris Osborn
May 24, 2021
Sea
Aircraft Carriers Deploying Sophisticated Technology to Safely Guide F-35Cs to Deck
By Kris Osborn
May 25, 2021
Land
Russia’s T-14 Armata Tank Appears Feature Loaded, but will it Dominate the Battlefield?
By Kris Osborn
May 24, 2021
Land
Lasers Sending Data at Lightspeed: A Massive War Advantage in the Making
By Kris Osborn
May 24, 2021
Global Security
Air Force Fast Tracks New Missile Warning Technology
By Kris Osborn
May 20, 2021
Cyber
Navy Revs Up Massive Breakthrough Cloud Migration
By Katherine Owens
May 20, 2021
Global Security
Sustaining and Modernizing the US Nuclear Deterrent: The Key Role of the Triad.
By Peter Huessy
May 20, 2021
Air
True Operational Costs: Could an F-35 Save Money in War?
By Kris Osborn
May 20, 2021
Global Security
The Double Nuclear Trifecta of Wrong
By Peter Huessy
May 19, 2021
Air
